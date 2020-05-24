FDA stops clinic from selling Covid ‘cure’

THE Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Sunday issued a “cease and desist” order

against the manufacturers of a drug that was being sold as a cure for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

FDA Secretary Eric Domingo told The Manila Times that US-based Dr. Ruben Fabunan and his brother, Willie, owners of the Fabunan Medical Clinic, have a pending case for prescribing the unregistered Fabunan Antiviral Injection (FAI) to their patients.

Domingo’s statement stemmed from social media posts claiming that Fabunan had allegedly organized a vaccination drive in Zambales.

“They have not applied to register the product to FDA,” Domingo told the Times, adding, “They have an ongoing case with FDA for dispensing an unregistered product since last month.”

Domingo said the FDA would check the veracity of the reports.

The clinic, in a Facebook post on March 31 claimed that its product was not “commercially” sold, and was “used exclusively by the Fabunan Medical Clinic and its doctors, in the practice of their profession”.

Fabunan claims, however, that the drug concoction could cure dengue, chikungunya, dog bites, snake bites, and even human immunodeficiency virus-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV-AIDS).

The FDA has previously issued a “cease and desist” order to the Fabunans, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a group of reporters on Sunday.

Vergeire said the DoH was looking into the case.