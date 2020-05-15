FDA warns public vs ‘anti-virus necklace’

THE Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Friday warned the public against the use of products claiming to be effective in preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Among them is the product called Virus Shut Out, which is a lanyard or a necklace supposedly with sodium hydrochloride or a compound that is used to disinfect water.

“Nagresearch po tayo, wala pa po kasing kahit anong FDA counterpart sa buong mundo na nag-approve nitong mga ito at wala po tayong makitang ebidensya na nagsasabing nakaka-prevent po talaga siya ng transmission ng mga virus,” FDA Director General Eric Domingo told radio DZMM.

(We researched it and no other country has approved it and we do not have evidence that this prevents virus transmission.)

“Nakakatakot po kasi baka ang tao magsuot niyan pagkatapos hindi siya mag maskara, pag naging pabaya po kasi, imbes na makatulong, lalo pa pong nakakasama,” he added.

(it is very alarming because if a person wears it, then he will not wear a face mask, it will not help especially if people become careless.)

The product is being sold online through shopping apps and social media. Despite having no FDA approval, a pack of Virus Shut Out is sold for a few hundred pesos on two of the country’s largest shopping apps.

The FDA gave the warning after the United States’ crackdown on the brand and other bogus products being marketed to people who seek protection against the virus.