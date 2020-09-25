“FDCP Chair Liza Diño, si Ice Seguerra ang shock absorber sa mga isyu at intriga”

Marami nang pinagdaanang intriga bilang FDCP chair si Liza Diño.

Bilang chairman ng Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) ay marami na ring hinarap na intriga at ipinukol na akusasyon kay Liza Dino-Seguerra. Ang pinakahuli dito ay ang pagtanggal sa kanya bilang miyembro ng executive committee (execom) ng Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

Inakusahan din siya na gustong sulutin ang pamamahala ng MMFF sa Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) kaya hindi maiwasang ma-bash siya ng ilang mga taga-showbiz industry.

“Honestly, masakit siya kasi mga nirerespeto kong mga tao ang nagsalita non,” reaksyon ni Liza nang makausap ng press sa Sine Sandaan: Next 100 virtual conference.

Pero hindi na lang daw niya ito pinapansin.

Aniya, “I choose to just do the work. I don’t want to sever ties kasi I’d like to think that I still have some years in the FDCP and at some point, our paths will cross and I hope that andu’n ako sa paniniwala na magkakaroon ng opportunity para mag-usap at the right time and I will not do anything para di masira yung mga ganung klaseng opportunities.”

Si Ice Seguerra daw ang tinatakbuhan at iniiyakan niya kapag nai-isyu siya at naba-bash.

“The reason why I was able to survive this is because of my husband. I will not be able to survive this kung wala akong naging shock absorber at lahat ng mga bagay na iiiyak ko, sa kanya ko na lang binigay. Tapos pag nakaharap ako sa mga tao, I’m okay,” sabi pa niya.

Muli pang nilinaw ni Liza ang balitang kukunin ng FDCP sa MMDA ang pamamahala ng MMFF.

“There was no move from the FDCP ngayon to get MMFF from MMDA (Metro Manila Development Authority) na siyang namamahala ng MMFF for the longest time,” paglilinaw niya.

Samantala, ayon kay Chair Liza ngayong buwan ng September ang official closing ng 100 years of Philippine cinema.

“Despite the pandemic, the FDCP wanted to ensure that our efforts will meaningfully honor this once-in-lifetime event through various events, activities and programs all year round. And as we close Sandaan, we open our ‘NEXT 100’ by launching several initiatives as we look forward to a better, more sustainable and progressive hundred years,” lahad niya.

Ilan sa mga natitirang FDCP activities ngayong September ay ang mga sumusunod:

Mowelfund x FDCP Special Masterclass (September 26). Philippine Film Archive Website Launch, CreatePHFilms, and National Registry Gets an App (September 28); Sine Wikain Challenge (September 29) at Closing of Sine Sandaan: The Next 100.

Ang two-hour virtual event na ito ay tatampukan nina Lani Misalucha, Gary V, Martin Nievera, Lea Salonga, The Company, Acapelago, Robert Sena and Isay Alvarez.