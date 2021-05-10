FDI net inflows decline in Feb

Net inflows of foreign direct investments (FDI) went down by 2.2 percent to $608 million in February from $621 million a year ago, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said.

In a report on Monday, the BSP said the decline was due to the 88.3-percent drop in non-residents’ net investments in equity capital to $20 million from $175 million a year ago as equity capital placements decreased by 62.1 percent to $89 million year-on-year, and withdrawals rose by 13.6 percent to $69 million from $61 million.

The BSP said the 36.1-percent increase in non-residents’ net investments in debt instruments to $515 million in February from $378 million in the same period last year tempered the decline in FDI.

Reinvestment of earnings rose by 6.1 percent to $72 million from $68 million a year ago.

Equity capital placements for the month were mainly from Japan, the United States, the Netherlands, Malaysia and Singapore.

These were invested in manufacturing, real estate, wholesale and retail trade, financial and insurance, and electricity, gas, steam, and air-conditioning supply industries.

Year-to-date, the BSP said FDI net inflows went up by 20.6 percent to $1.6 billion from $1.3 billion a year ago.

“This was due mainly to the 67.7 percent expansion in non-residents’ net investments in debt instruments to $1.1 billion from $626 million,” the BSP said.

Non-residents’ net investments in equity capital went down to $372 million from $525 million in the same period last year mainly due to the contraction in equity capital placements to $451 million from $610 million, which more than offset the drop in withdrawals to $79 million from $85 million.

Equity capital placements during the period originated mostly from Singapore, Japan, the Netherlands, and the United States.

These were channeled largely to the financial and insurance, manufacturing, and real estate industries.

Meanwhile, reinvestment of earnings decreased by 2.3 percent to $146 million from $149 million a year ago.