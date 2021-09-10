FDI net inflows soar in June

DESPITE concerns about the Covid-19 Delta variant, net inflows of foreign direct investments (FDIs) soared to a five-month high in June, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Central bank figures released on Friday showed that net inflows increased by 60.4 percent to $833 million in the sixth month of 2021 compared to $519 million a year earlier. The June print is the largest since it reached $961 million in January of this year.

“FDI net inflows in June 2021 increased mainly on account of infusion by foreign direct investors to their subsidiaries/affiliates in the Philippines in the form of net investments in debt instruments, which rose year-on-year by 151.8 percent to $630 million,” the BSP pointed out.

Reinvestment of earnings expanded by 23.4 percent to $110 million, up from $89 million previously.

Meanwhile, nonresidents’ net equity capital investments fell by 48.4 percent to $93 million from $180 million the previous month last year.

This was attributed by the Bangko Sentral to a decrease in equity capital placements, which plunged by 38.2 percent to $119 million from $192 million; and a growth in equity capital withdrawals, which picked up 112 percent to $26 million from $12 million.

“Concerns over the spread of more transmissible Delta variant may have prompted investors to remain on the sidelines,” it also stressed.



The majority of equity capital placements during the month came from Japan, the United States and Singapore, and were primarily targeted at the manufacturing, real estate, and financial and insurance industries.

Michael Ricafort, chief economist of Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said the July FDI net inflows are largely due to the signing into law of Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act on March 26 this year as well as measures to further reopen the economy.

The still near-record low interest rates in the country and in many other countries around the world, which encouraged more borrowings/debt/financing, also brought in more investments, he emphasized.

Ricafort further remarked the faster global economic recovery as a result of greater herd immunity vaccination in several industrialized countries that are important FDI sources.

“[T]he Philippine moving toward important vaccination milestone of population protection and eventually herd immunity by the latter part of 2021 or by early 2022… could help better manage/control new Covid-19 cases and also help justify further reopening of the economy that would attract more FDIs,” he also stressed.

From January through June 2021, the total inched up by 40.7 percent year-on-year to $4.29 billion, rising from $3.05 billion.

“The higher cumulative FDI net inflows was due mainly to the 86.5-percent growth in nonresidents’ net investments in debt instruments to $2.8 billion from $1.5 billion,” the BSP reported.

Reinvested earnings saw an uptick of 7.7 percent to $522 million from $484 million.

However, the Bangko Sentral said net equity capital investments shrank by 8.9 percent to $971 million from $1.1 billion a year ago.

Following a 10.4-percent dip in placements, net equity capital investments slid to $1.1 billion from $1.3 billion. These were mostly obtained from Singapore, Japan and the United States, and were principally used in the manufacturing; financial and insurance industries; as well as the power, gas, steam and air-conditioning industries.

Withdrawals of equity capital slipped by 18.3 percent to $165 million from $202 million.

These job-creating investments are expected to total $7.5 billion in 2021, a downward adjustment from $7.8 billion earlier estimate by the central bank.