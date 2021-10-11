FDI net inflows up to $1.3 billion in July

Foreign direct investment (FDI) net inflows recorded double-digit growth in July as more investments came in, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Monday.

The central bank, in a statement, said net flows surged by 52 percent to $1.3 billion in July compared to $831 million a year earlier.

“The increase in FDI net inflows in July 2021 was due mainly to the 61.1 percent growth year-on-year in investments in debt instruments to $1.1 billion from $667 million,” it added.

Reinvestment of earnings expanded by 87.1 percent to $155 million, up from $83 million previously.

However, non-residents' net investments in equity capital contracted by 58.3 percent to $34 million from $81 million a year ago.

According to the BSP, the increase in equity capital withdrawals (up by 634.7 percent to $57 million from $8 million) more than offset the increase in equity capital placements (rose by 2.6 percent to $91 million from $89 million).

Bulk of the equity capital placements during the month came from Japan, the United States, and Hong Kong, and were channeled mostly to manufacturing, real estate, and the financial and insurance industries.

Economists said the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions to reopen the economy pumped additional foreign investments into the country.

Michael Ricafort, chief economist of Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said, “amid measures to further re-open the economy, increased vaccination vs Covid-19 that helps further justify further re-opening of the economy and help reduce new Covid-19 cases in a more sustainable manner, increased borrowings and fund-raising activities to finance various investments including FDIs as global interest rates/bond yields already went up from record low levels especially before the widely expected Fed tapering of bond purchases later this year.”

The enactment of the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act in March this year likewise helped attract more FDIs into the country, he added.

“I think July would have been the last month that restrictions were low and the external environment were still largely positive before the Delta variant risk became full-blown, not just here, but most especially abroad,” said UnionBank of the Philippines, Inc. chief economist Ruben Carlo Asuncion.

Ricarfort accounted higher FDI net inflows to better economic recovery prospects and increased infrastructure spending to “pump-prime” the economy and prepare for the May 2022 elections.

More investments in next months

Both of them believe the Philippines can attract more foreign investments in the coming months.

“It may not just be a one-off because I do expect prospects towards the end of 2021 (fourth quarter 2021) and 1Q22 (first quarter 2022) to be better compared to previous months (third quarter 2021). I wouldn't be surprised if we get better numbers moving forward,” said Asuncion.

“For the coming months, FDIs could still continue to go up amid better global economic prospects as some developed counties that are the major sources of FDIs move towards herd immunity, increased borrowings/fund-raising activities, especially to finance FDIs as long-term interest rates/bond yields already started to go up in recent weeks/months amid some normalization of monetary policy and while other input costs/prices remained relatively lower for FDIs, more FDIs attracted and more decisive to locate in the country due to lower corporate income taxes and greater certainty on investment incentives, as well as reform measures to help attract more FDIs such as liberalization of foreign ownership such as for retail trade,” said Ricafort.

From January to July 2021, FDI net inflows grew by 43.1 percent to $5.6 billion from $3.9 billion.

“This was mainly on account of the 78.7 percent expansion in non-residents' net investments in debt instruments to $3.9 billion from $2.2 billion,” the central bank said.

Reinvestment of earnings reached $677 million, 19.3 percent higher than $567 million recorded a year ago.

On a year-to-date basis, non-residents' net investments in equity capital decreased by 12.4 percent to $1 billion from $1.1 billion.

The BSP said this was due to the downturn in placements by 9.5 percent to $1.2 billion from $1.4 billion and the increase in withdrawals by 6 percent to $223 million from $210 million.

Equity capital placements emanated largely from Singapore, Japan and the US, mostly infused in manufacturing, financial and insurance, and electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning industries.