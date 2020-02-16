Fear Not Pop Punk Lovers, Hayley Williams Says More Paramore Shows Are Coming

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on February 16, 2020

Pessimistic pop-punks fearful that Hayley Williams‘ burgeoning solo career will mean the death of Paramore can officially ~simmer down~, with the singer reassuring us that “there will be more Paramore shows” in the future.

Fans’ concerns were understandable given that Hayls previously stated that she “didn’t know what was next” for Paramore, who released their sixth full length album After Laughter in 2017. But in a new chat with Entercom, the singer revealed that the band are definitely not done touring, despite her focus currently being firmly on her debut solo album, Petals For Armor, of which we’ve already heard five full tracks!

Speaking about her live solo plans, Hayley confirmed that she wouldn’t be including any Paramore songs on the set list — but there’s a very good reason for that.

“I’m not gonna work Paramore songs in because that’s very sacred to me and that belongs at a Paramore show,” she said.

“And there will be more Paramore shows. Yes. Confirmed.”

She continued: “I think there’s already moments where we find ourselves fantasising about the next Paramore project and we kind of have to stop ourselves because everyone’s so busy working on shit right now. I guess I feel very safe. I don’t need to bring Paramore into this and be like, ‘Hey, remember me I’m in Paramore’, because in about five minutes I’m gonna be back with Paramore.

“The love of my life is Paramore and those are my best friends too. I feel like my creative life began because I met them. I wouldn’t really know what to do if I did something entirely without them because I don’t think there’s a bigger fan on this earth of them than me.”

Altogether now: #nawwwwwwwwww

For now, you can get excited to hear Hayley Williams’ Petals For Armor in full on Friday, 8th May and ICYMI it’s available for pre-order now.