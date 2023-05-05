FedEx Collaborates with Not-for-Profit Organizations to Bring Nature Back into Singapore and Create a Better World

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, reinforced its sustainability goals by working with The Arbor Day Foundation and the Garden City Fund, National Parks Board’s (NParks) registered charity and IPC, to plant 80 trees in Singapore through the Plant-A-Tree programme, as part of the commemorative activities to celebrate 50 years of FedEx global operations as well as to mark 60 years of greening Singapore.

The event was held on April 29, 2023, along Serangoon North Avenue 1, and was attended by 80 FedEx volunteers. It is part of the FedEx commitment to connect the world responsibly and resourcefully, as well as supporting community initiatives that promote sustainability and environmental stewardship.

“At FedEx, creating a sustainable future is our responsibility. As a company, it is important for us to ensure that our initiatives work towards creating a sustainable environment and a better world for the communities we serve,” said Eric Tan, Managing Director, FedEx Express Singapore. “We hope this collective effort will make a positive impact on the environment in the region. It is great to see our FedEx team members participate in this meaningful activity that supports the national OneMillionTrees Movement to restore nature in Singapore. We will continue to incorporate sustainability practices and principles across all aspects of our organizational culture.”

“This year, we commemorate 60 years of greening and conservation efforts with the community, which have helped create the high-quality living environment that Singaporeans enjoy today. We appreciate allies like FedEx and The Arbor Day Foundation, who enable us to continue our greening efforts and bring us closer to our vision of becoming a City in Nature,” said Professor Leo Tan, Chairman, Garden City Fund.

The project is part of NParks’ OneMillionTrees movement – a nationwide effort launched in April 2020 to plant one million more trees across Singapore by 2030 to improve the urban environment and enhance Singapore’s resilience towards climate change. Since its launch, more than 540,00 trees have been planted across Singapore and over 75,000 members of the community have been involved in these efforts.

In February 2023, FedEx met its 50 by 50 goal of positively impacting 50 million people around the world by its 50th birthday. FedEx worked with more than 900 non-profit organizations around the world to have a direct and positive impact in the communities that it serves.

About FedEx Express

FedEx Express is one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. FedEx Express uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments, by a definite time and date.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the world’s largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees. With a focus in communities and forests of greatest need, the Foundation – alongside its more than 1 million members, supporters and valued partners – has helped to plant nearly 500 million trees in more than 50 countries. Guided by its mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees, the Arbor Day Foundation is committed to unlocking the power of trees to help solve critical issues facing people and the planet. Learn more about the impact of the Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org.