FEJODAP prexy Zeny Maranan passes away at 75

MANILA, Philippines — Transport group Federation of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (FEJODAP) national president Zenaida Maranan passed away on Saturday.

FEJODAP made the announcement on Facebook on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maranan, 75, also previously served as a representative of the 1UTAK party-list.

George San Mateo, president of the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (PISTON), extended sympathies at the passing of Maranan.

FEATURED STORIES

“Kami po sa PISTON ay nabigla, nalungkot at taos-pusong nagpapaabot ng aming pakikiramay at pakikidalamhati sa mga mahal sa buhay, kapamilya at sa lahat ng mga kapatid nating jeepney drivers at operators mula sa FEDOJAP sa biglaang pagpanaw ng ating kasamahan sa transport sector,” he wrote on Facebook.

Reports said her remains will be available for public viewing on Monday until Tuesday at the Haven of Angels Memorial Chapels and Crematorium in Antipolo City.

/MUF

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ