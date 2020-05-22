Female cadet tops PMA 2020 class

A female cadet topped this year’s graduates of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) for the second straight.

Cdt. 1st Class Gemalyn Sugui of Echague, Isabela topped 195 other members of the PMA “Masidlawin” Class of 2020.

Sugui, 25, was a graduate of management economics from the University of the Philippines in Baguio.

She will be joining the Philippine Army.

Sugui is expected to receive various awards, including the Presidential Saber; the Spanish Armed Forces Award of the Philippine Army; the Philippine Army Saber Management plaque; Military Justice Award; and Jusmag Award Social Sciences plaque.

Others in the top 10 are:

Cdt. 1st Class Jade Villanueva; Cdt. 1st Class Jefferson Salazar; Cdt. 1st Class Rojes Gaile Jamandre; Cdt. 1st Class Jeb Bay-An; Cdt. 1st Class Catabay Ladyong, Cdt 1st Class Vanelyn Angel Tabao; Cdt. 1st Class June Giel Anne Factor; Cdt. 1st Class Rubenson Agbao; and Cdt. 1st Class Dencel Aina Bayaca.