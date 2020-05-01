Female detainee in QCPD’s Kamuning station has coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — A female detainee at the Kamuning Police Station has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes the respiratory ailment COVID-19, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said Friday.

QCPD Director Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo said in a statement that he requested help from the city government for the transfer of the inmate to a health quarantine facility.

Currently, the detainee is being isolated in a separate room of the police station located along EDSA near the corner of Kamuning Street in Quezon City.

Montejo said she was previously pregnant and was arrested over drugs on March 10. She gave birth on April 18 at the Quirino Memorial Medical Center, where she was also subjected to a coronavirus test.

As result of her test came out, Montejo said he immediately ordered Kamuning Police Station Commander Lt. Col. Lucio Simangan Jr. to monitor other detainees in its facility for COVID-19 symptoms.

