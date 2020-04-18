Female prisoner  tests positive for Covid-19 — BuCor

THE Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) on Saturday reported that a prisoner at the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 or Covid-19.

In a Facebook post, BuCor said that CIW Supt. Virginia Mangawit reported to Director General Gerald Bantag that the patient was 72 years old and with a history of diabetes.

BuCor said that the patient was diagnosed at the CIW infirmary with “community acquired pneumonia” on Monday and was admitted at the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on the same day.

However, BuCor did not disclose how the patient contracted the virus.

“Rest assured that the lone PDL (person deprived of liberty) patient who is now confined at the Sta. Ana Hospital is being attended to by our hospital frontliners,” BuCor said.

Meanwhile, as part of risk mitigation measures at the CIW, BuCor said that contact tracing and tests were being done on all medical personnel and inmates who had contact with the patient.

As of February, CIW houses 3,422 female inmates, including alleged “pork barrel scam queen” Janet Lim Napoles.

BuCor likewise assured that as far as the other prisons and penal farms nationwide, no Covid-19 positive was reported or monitored.

Earlier, BuCor has suspended all visitation privileges including the delivery of goods and medicines to PDLs in all of its prison and penal farms.

The agency supervises the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa, the CIW, prison and penal farms in San Ramon in Zamboanga City, Davao, Sablayan in Occidental Mindoro, and Puerto Princesa in Palawan, and Leyte Regional Prison.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) on Friday reported that nine PDLs in Quezon City Jail and nine of its personnel contracted the virus.

Kapatid, a group representing political prisoners has urged BJMP and BuCor to start extensive testing of inmates and personnel to isolate and contain the spread of Covid-19.

“Very early on, Kapatid forewarned both the BJMP and the BuCor that no prison is a locked environment that can keep out the highly transmissible Covid-19 disease,” Kapatid spokesman Fides Lim said in a text message.