“Female Stars in their 20s: Their First vs Latest Television Roles | Push Pins”

Can you still remember how your favorite stars started their careers? Check out these 20-something female celebrities and their first and latest roles on-screen!

1. Kathryn Bernardo

Before she became the “Teen Queen” and “Queen of Hearts,” Kathryn was a child star. Her first role on TV was Young Cielo in the 2003 drama ‘It Might Be You.’

17 years later, Kathryn has done several major projects on film and TV. Her last teleserye was the 2017 fantaserye ‘La Luna Sangre’ where she played the main character Malia Rodriguez.

2. Liza Soberano

In 2011, Liza Soberano made her acting debut via the “Mac Ulit-Ulit” episode of ‘ Wansapanataym ,’ where she played the role of Mac.

Liza’s latest role on-screen was Billy Dimaguiba in the 2020 drama ‘ Make It With You .’

3. Nadine Lustre

In 2006, Nadine Lustre had her first acting stint via the “Regalo” episode of ‘ Maalaala Mo Kaya ,’ where she played a supporting role.

14 years later, she’s had several major roles both on film and TV. Her last teleserye was the 2016 drama ‘Till I Met You,’ where she played Iris.

4. Janella Salvador

Janella Salvador rose to fame after playing Nikki Grace Lim in the daytime drama ‘ Be Careful With My Heart ’ in 2012.

Her latest teleserye with the Kapamilya network was the 2019 drama ‘ The Killer Bride ’ where she took on the role of Emma Bonaobra.

5. Barbie Imperial

Shortly after leaving Kuya’s house in 2015, Barbie Imperial landed a supporting role in the romantic fantasy drama ‘All of Me.’

Fast forward to 2020, Barbie is starring in the drama ‘Bagong Umaga.’

6. Sue Ramirez

Sue Ramirez started her acting career via the drama ‘Mula Sa Puso’ in 2011, where she played a supporting role.

Her latest teleserye was the 2020 drama ‘A Soldier’s Heart,’ where she played Lourdes Bacalso.

7. Maris Racal

A former PBB housemate as well, Maris Racal made her acting debut in 2014 via the family drama ‘Hawak Kamay’ where she played Wendy.

Today, she has been part of various shows on film and TV. Her latest project with the Kapamilya network was the iWant digital series ‘Beauty Queens,’ where she played Tarsila.

8. Heaven Peralejo

In a span of four years, Heaven Peralejo has done quite well in showbiz.

From a small role in ‘ Maalaala Mo Kaya ’ in 2016 to a starring role in the 2020 drama ‘ Bagong Umaga ,’ portraying Joanna Magbanua.

