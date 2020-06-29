Fernandez steps up as PSC OIC

COMMISSIONER Ramon Fernandez of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) stepped up as officer-in-charge (OIC) after Chairman William Ramirez took a leave last week to take care of his wife, who underwent a gallbladder operation in Manila.

Ramirez, who spent most of his days at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City since the community quarantine phases started in March, confirmed the report to The Manila Times on Monday, adding that Fernandez was flying from Cebu to Manila within the day.

The two-time PSC chairman said once his spouse’s condition stabilizes, he will be able to resume his duties on July 20.

Together with Charles Maxey, Celia Kiram and Arnold Agustin, Fernandez was appointed as one of the commissioners by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2016. In the same year, the President also appointed Ramirez as chairman for the second time. The first time he assumed the post was from 2004 until 2008.

In a separate interview, Fernandez said the PSC will continue the plans and programs for the national athletes, particularly for those who qualified for the Tokyo Games next year and those who will be competing in Olympic qualifying tournaments.

He said the commission will “continue the plans that we, as a board, have put in place; check the program for the Olympic qualifiers and those who still have to qualify; [and] work closely with the POC, NSAs and the Chef de Mission to identify the athletes that have the highest chances to qualify.”