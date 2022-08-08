Festival Of The Sun Announces Lineup For December 2022 Event

Port Macquarie’s Festival Of The Sun has announced the lineup for its December event. The second edition of the festival this year, the December event follows on from the May undertaking, which featured the likes of Hermitude, Skegss, and Middle Kids.

Forced to take a year off in 2020, the ongoing effects of COVID-19 saw Festival Of The Sun forced to postpone its 2021 festivities just a handful of months out. However, organisers revealed at the time that 2022 would instead see two versions of the festival taking place as something of a way to make up for lost time.

“After a rocky few years and an awesome revival of FOTSUN in Autumn this year, I definitely have a taste to have FOTSUN back in its rightful place and make this one the best year yet,” explained Festival Director, Simon Luke. “I couldn’t be more excited to bring FOTSUN to punters near and far this December, and offer a safe and open space for people to enjoy music and creativity in the dream location of the mid North Coast.

“This lineup is full of talent and pure fun, and we can’t wait for ticket holders to see what we have in store for them this year at our boutique B.Y.O festival.”

The lineup for the December 2022 edition of Festival Of The Sun sees the likes of Peking Duk, Vera Blue, Cosmo’s Midnight, and Confidence Man in the top spots. Meanwhile, acclaimed names like Alex The Astronaut, Pacific Avenue, The Terrys, The Dreggs, and Eliza & The Delusionals also join the event.

Set to take place between Thursday, 8th December and Saturday, 10th December, Festival Of The Sun will also launch a brand new dedicated undercover VIP area for its upcoming event. Tickets go on sale from Thursday, 11th August, with pay-over-time packages also available.

Festival Of The Sun – December 2022 Lineup

Peking Duk

Vera Blue

Cosmo’s Midnight

Confidence Man

Alex The Astronaut

Pacific Avenue

The Terrys

The Dreggs

Eliza & The Delusionals

Stumps

Benson

Nyxen

Felivand

Teenage Dads

Rum Jungle

South Summit

Caroline & Claude

Full Flower Moon Band

Good Lekker

Aston

Ho Li Day

Scuffs

Mild West

The Colliflowers

Mikk

Psychoda

Venues And Dates

Thursday, 8th December – Saturday, 10th December – Breakwall Holiday Park, Port Macquarie, NSW

Tickets on sale from Thursday, 11th August.

