Fewer firms have expansion plans

Businesses that wish to expand their operations have decreased, but they are looking to hire more staff, according to a poll conducted by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The central bank’s recent Business Expectation Survey (BES) showed that the number of businesses aiming to expand in the industry sector fell to 9.6 percent in the fourth quarter, down from 21.1 percent in the previous quarter. The percentage plunged from 27.8 percent to 27.3 percent throughout the next 12 months.

“The percentage of firms that expressed expansion plans for the next quarter decreased across all industry sub-sectors, except for the agriculture, fishery and forestry sub-sector,” the BSP added.

More enterprises in the agriculture, fishery and forestry sub-sector announced plans to expand over the next 12 months, while the percentage of firms in the manufacturing sub-sector remained relatively stable. The percentage of companies planning to expand in the mining and quarrying and electricity, gas and water sub-sectors, on the other hand, has declined for the next 12 months.

In the fourth quarter, the poll found a favorable employment outlook 6.2 percent, picking up from 5 percent in the previous survey. It increased to 24.3 percent from 14.7 percent over the next 12 months.

“The higher positive readings suggest that firms are looking forward to hiring more people for Q4 (fourth quarter) 2021 and the next 12 months,” the Bangko Sentral further said.

The high business sentiment from October to December this year is consistent with the positive expansion and employment outlooks. The confidence index, which reflects a company’s outlook for future growth, improved to 31.9 percent for the fourth quarter, up from 31.4 percent the previous quarter.



More vaccines and the prospect of achieving herd immunity; easing of community quarantine and restrictions; improvement in economic conditions and recovery from losses incurred during the stricter community quarantines; and an increase in the volume of sales and orders, according to respondents, have fueled their optimism for the coming quarter.