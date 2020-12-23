Fibocom Announces Ron Friedman as Vice President of America Sales Department

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Fibocom (Stock Code: 300638), a leading global provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, announces the appointment for Ron Friedman as Vice President of America Sales Department to steer the company’s global expansion, effective 14 December 2020.

Based in North America, Ron will plan and execute business strategies to penetrate and significantly grow Fibocom’s market share in the North American IoT market, and lead the local team to deliver a world-class customer experience.

“Ron will be an outstanding addition to the Fibocom overseas team,” Dan Schieler, Senior VP of Overseas IoT Sales Department of Fibocom, commented. “Ron has very significant business experience and expertise in increasing sales, building global teams, winning next-generation design-in and forming strong customer alliances. His rich experience and impressive accomplishments across his career speak to his abilities as an innovative and impactful leader, making him an ideal candidate for the important role. I look forward to working with him to promote the exceptional growth of Fibocom’s IoT business and take Fibocom to the next level of growth and development.”

Ron has more than 25 years of experience in the semiconductor and wireless industries, having held senior sales leadership and applications engineering positions at Qualcomm, Freescale Semiconductor and Motorola. He has served as a sales leader in driving Qualcomm’s activities into the embedded modem space for the PC market and the industrial IoT segments. During his latest assignment, he was instrumental in growing new revenue at the cloud customers. At Freescale and Motorola he managed a diverse team of salespeople driving new and existing business across multiple OEM’s and distributors. His key responsibilities included new customer acquisitions, roadmap alignment and licensing/supply negotiations

“I am excited about Fibocom’s leadership opportunity and looking forward to working with the leader in IoT module ecosystem.” Ron Friedman said: “Fibocom’s Industry advantage in the IoT sector puts them in a perfect market position to enjoy the exponential growth we are experiencing in the IoT segment. I look forward to winning new business and establishing strategic relationships with our customers with our high quality and competitive products

About Fibocom

Founded in 1999, Fibocom is a leading global provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules. We are committed to bringing reliable, accessible, secure, and intelligent wireless solutions to every IoT application scenario for the increasingly digitalized industries and enriched smart life of the whole society. In 2017, Fibocom become the first stock-listed (Stock Code: 300638) wireless module provider in China.

We provide technically advanced and high-performance 5G, 4G, NB-IoT/eMTC, 3G, and 2G, smart, auto-grade, GNSS, Wi-Fi/BT wireless modules. By technically embedding Fibocom’s wireless solutions into IoT devices that will become smart and remotely manageable with stable data transmission between devices and operation center, we empower the intelligent future of all industries that mainly include smart retail, ACPC (Always Connected PC), industry 4.0, smart grid, smart homes, smart agriculture, smart cities, telemedicine, metering, smart security surveillance, and the intelligently connected cars, etc. We have many long-term industry customers including Fortune Global 500 enterprises, which is an important driven power of our fast development.

Fibocom is headquartered in Shenzhen, China, and has R&D centers in both Shenzhen and Xi’an. We are globally located with more than 30 subsidiaries and regional operation centers in China, Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific Regions. Currently, we have more than 1000 global employees, and provide products and services in more than 100 countries and regions.

www.fibocom.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fibocom-announces-ron-friedman-as-vice-president-of-america-sales-department-301198096.html