Fidel Nemenzo is new UP Diliman chancellor

MANILA, Philippines — Mathematics professor Fidel Nemenzo is the new chancellor of the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman.
This was announced by UP President Danilo Concepcion.
BREAKING: The Board of Regents selectsVice Chancellor for Research and Development Dr. Fidel R. Nemenzo as the new UP Diliman Chancellor. #UPDChancy#DefendUP
FEATURED STORIES
Posted by Tinig ng Plaridel on Sunday, February 2, 2020
“Matapos ang aming deliberasyon… ipinapahayag po namin ang naging desisyon ng BOR (Board of Regents). Ang bago po nating chancellor ay si Fidel Nemenzo,” Concepcion said Monday.
(After our deliberation… we announce the decision of the BOR that our new chancellor is Fidel Nemenzo.)
Prior to this, Nemenzo was UP Diliman’s vice chancellor for research and development.
Edited by KGA
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.