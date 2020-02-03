Fidel Nemenzo is new UP Diliman chancellor

MANILA, Philippines — Mathematics professor Fidel Nemenzo is the new chancellor of the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman.

This was announced by UP President Danilo Concepcion.

ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: The Board of Regents selectsVice Chancellor for Research and Development Dr. Fidel R. Nemenzo as the new UP Diliman Chancellor. #UPDChancy#DefendUP FEATURED STORIES Posted by Tinig ng Plaridel on Sunday, February 2, 2020

“Matapos ang aming deliberasyon… ipinapahayag po namin ang naging desisyon ng BOR (Board of Regents). Ang bago po nating chancellor ay si Fidel Nemenzo,” Concepcion said Monday.

(After our deliberation… we announce the decision of the BOR that our new chancellor is Fidel Nemenzo.)

Prior to this, Nemenzo was UP Diliman’s vice chancellor for research and development.

Edited by KGA

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ