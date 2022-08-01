Field Day Announces 2023 Return, Drops Big Hint About Potential International Act

The organisers of Sydney New Year’s Day festival Field Day have announced they will return next year, returning to the event’s regular home, The Domain, on Sunday, 1st January 2023.

They’ve shared this news alongside a teaser video posted to their social media accounts that also suggests a big international act could be gracing next year’s bill. The video is soundtracked by ‘Walkin’, a track lifted from US rapper Denzel Curry‘s latest album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future.

See Field Day’s Announcement of Their 2023 Event Below

Should Curry indeed be on the Field Day bill, it’ll mark the rapper’s first shows in Australia since 2019. That year, he visited not once, but twice, appearing on the lineups for both Laneway Festival in February and Listen Out in September. That was also, as you may recall, the year the rapper delivered an absolutely incredible cover of Rage Against the Machine’s ‘Bulls on Parade’ for Like a Version.

It’ll also mark his first shows here since Melt My Eyez See Your Future arrived. The follow-up to 2019’s Zuu landed in March after being previewed with ‘Walkin’, the Slowthai-featuring ‘Zatoichi’ and T-Pain collab ‘Troubles’. More recently, he teamed up with Sampa the Great on ‘Lane’, which is set to feature on Sampa’s forthcoming above As Above, So Below.

While it’s not clear when the full lineup for next year’s edition of Field Day will arrive, you can sign up to the festival’s mailing list here to stay up to date. This year’s edition of Field Day marked the festival’s return after sitting 2021 out due to the pandemic, and featured a bill that included Golden Features, Hayden James, Peking Duk, Hot Dub Time Machine and more.

Previous editions of Field Day – which has been running in Sydney since its inaugural event in 2002 – have included international acts like Tyler, the Creator, Playboi Carti, Skepta, Disclosure, Cardi B, Vince Staples and Peggy Gou.

