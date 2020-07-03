‘Fight not over yet:’ Pangilinan denounces passage of Anti-Terror Act

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Francis Pangilinan on Friday denounced the signing into law of the controversial anti-terrorism bill but said he was “not surprised” given what he called was the administration’s “draconian” brand of leadership.

“I am not surprised. From Day 1 this Administration unleashed draconian and authoritarian measures as a showcase of its brand of leadership. These draconian measures however have been exposed as nothing more than a show of senseless, mindless violence as means to sow fear amongst the people,” Pangilinan said in a statement shortly after President Rodrigo Duterte signed the measure despite widespread opposition.

The said law amends and repeals the Human Security Act of 2007 (HSA) and punish those who will propose, incite, conspire, participate in the planning, training, preparation, and facilitation of a terrorist act; including those who will provide material support to terrorists, and recruit members in a terrorist organization.

Various human rights groups and several lawmakers have raised fears that the measure could spur human rights violations and suppress dissent.

“From the murderous drug war to the longest martial law in Mindanao to the longest lockdown in the world, and now to the anti-terror law. The drug war has not nailed big-time drug lords and illegal drugs still flow after 4 years. Martial law in Mindanao has miserably failed to address the reconstruction of Marawi,” Pangilinan said.

“The longest lockdown has not addressed the continuing spread of COVID. Patunay lahat ito na hindi kamay na bakal ang solusyon sa ating mga problema sa bansa,” he added.

(All these prove that an iron first would not solve the problems of the country).

The senator further stressed that the anti-terror law would not serve as a solution to the prevailing health crisis.

“Basura ang pilit na isinusubo sa taumbayan. Dapat ibasura ang walang kwentang batas na ito at handa tayong kwestyunin ang constitutionality ng batas na ito sa Korte Suprema,” he said.

(What’s being fed to the public is trash. This worthless law should be junked and we are ready to question its constitutionality before the Supreme Court).

“Hindi pa tapos ang boksing. Hindi pa tapos ang laban,” he added.

(The boxing’s not over yet. The fight has not yet ended).

