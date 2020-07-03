Fighting Covid-19: Q & A – Part 37

(Continued from July 2, 2020)

4. Major E-commerce and logistics companies played critical roles. E-commerce platforms like Alibaba and JD utilized their mature digital technology and supply chain network to improve the allocation efficiency between supply and demand. They helped create smooth logistics, capital and data flows and facilitated direct connections between consumers and producers of agricultural products and daily necessities. Backbone logistics companies such as SF continuously provided delivery services, serving as a main force to reach the communities in quarantine. Meanwhile, these companies actively fulfilled their social responsibilities, including procuring and delivering urgently needed medical supplies for free to Wuhan hospitals and providing food and necessities to medical staff.

Q47: How did China meet the needs of medical staff when face masks were in short supply?

A: At the very early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, China faced severe shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks (especially the N95 respirators). The Chinese government took the following measures to ensure that the needs of medical staff were prioritized and met.

First, the general public were called upon not to wear N95 respirators for the sake of protecting front-line medical workers. There are two kinds of masks for epidemic prevention and control: surgical masks and N95 respirators. Research shows that surgical masks and N95 respirators can filter 70% and 95% of bacteria and viruses respectively. Authoritative experts including Zhong Nanshan and Zhang Wenhong pointed out that surgical masks could prevent most droplets with virus from entering respiratory tract and hoped that the general public would not occupy valuable medical resources to ensure that N95 respirators were used to protect front-line medical workers.

Second, the general public were encouraged to wear masks reasonably through extended use and limited reuse to save mask resources. According to the Guidelines for the Selection and Use of Masks of Different Groups in Preventing Novel Coronavirus Infection released by the State Council, extended use and/or limited reuse of masks could be appropriately allowed when acceptable, but attention should be paid to the preservation, cleaning and disinfection of masks. Meanwhile, the public is advised to wear disposable surgical masks when in crowded places such as shopping malls and elevators to reduce the risk of exposure to diseases. For those who stay at home or do outdoor or indoor exercises at well-ventilated and uncrowded places, there is no need to wear masks.

Third, the government coordinated and allocated masks and other medical supplies in a unified way. Masks and other medical supplies are strategic resources for epidemic prevention and control, guaranteeing the safety of front-line medical workers. To improve the efficiency of limited resources and ensure medical supplies in major regions and hospitals, local governments established leading groups responsible for guaranteeing supplies of materials. The needs of front-line medical workers were prioritized in the process of allocation of masks and other prevention materials.

Q48: Why diverting international flights bound for Beijing to designated first points of entry?

A: As the capital of China, Beijing has become a key battlefield for the prevention of imported cases after the COVID-19 outbreak was largely controlled in Hubei. As of March 19, Beijing Capital International Airport, the most important international aviation hub in China, still has 205 international flights per week, connecting 33 countries including the United States, South Korea, France, Germany, and Spain. Therefore, Beijing Capital International Airport faces high risks of imported cases.

