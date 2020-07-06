Fighting Covid-19: Q & A – Part 38

(Continued from July 4, 2020)

In order to diversify risks, reduce pressure of quarantine and treatment, and maintain normal economic and social order in Beijing, Chinese ministries including the Civil Aviation Administration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Health Commission, the General Administration of Customs and the National Immigration Administration, with the approval of the State Council, jointly issued the Notice on Diverting International Flights Bound for Beijing to Designated First Points of Entry into China (No. 1) on March 19th. This measure is conducive to strictly preventing imported cases, to protecting the life and health of passengers, and to improving the efficiency of customs clearance while preventing epidemic.

An airport to be selected as a first point of entry should meet three criteria. First, it should be an international airport, being able to receive foreign flights and having custom clearance conditions. Second, it should meet the requirements of safe operation regulations in support capacity, such as being able to support category E aircrafts and having good sound operation record. Third, it should have major domestic airline companies or sales departments in place. Airlines can choose the first point of entry based on direction of the route.

Meanwhile, it is also made clear in the Notice that timely adjustment will be made to the designated first points of entry for international flights bound for Beijing and other relevant measures based on the epidemic development.

Author: Hua Ruoyun, Center for International Knowledge on Development

Q49: What roles did experts play in public communication during the pandemic?

A: Responding to major public health events is a highly professional and complex task. The prevention and control of major infectious diseases requires both professional guidance of experts and extensive participation of the public. In the COVID-19 outbreak, Chinese experts used various ways to communicate with the public to popularize relevant knowledge, guide public behaviors and comfort public emotions, playing a significant role in pandemic prevention and control.

First, experts help improve the public’s self-protection ability through popularizing the knowledge of COVID-19 and guiding the public to develop good hygiene habits. Members of the national new coronavirus pneumonia expert group and professionals who have long been engaged in disease prevention and epidemiology research co-authored 110 Questions on the New Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemiology, which became a popular book during the epidemic. Medical experts in more than ten departments of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH, one of the most famous hospitals in China), drawing on experience of SARS prevention and treatment in 2003, compiled Questions and Answers for Public Protection of New Coronavirus Infections from PUMCH. This brochure is widely disseminated through various media platforms. In addition, public health experts and medical experts introduced the characteristics of the new coronavirus to the public through various mainstream media and social media platforms and popularized public health knowledge such as wearing masks and hand washing.

Second, experts guide the public to understand and support national policies of pandemic prevention and control. The Chinese government adopted the most comprehensive, strict, and thorough prevention and control measures. Authoritative and influential experts not only participated in the making of a number of major decisions, but also interpreted the policies to the public based on their professional analysis and judgment. Policies explained include the lockdown of Wuhan (Q07: What do cities have to consider when they prepare for a lockdown?), strict management of communities (Q31: Why is China able to practice closed-off community management?), etc. The guidance from the experts helped increase the public’s understanding of such policies and gain their support in forming an overall war to fight the COVID-19 (Q14: Why does China adopt a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach towards COVID-19?).

(To be continued on July 9, 2020)