FII Institute Launches Global Infectious Diseases Index

FII Institute launched a unique global index that uses groundbreaking technology to track infectious diseases and transform how the world reacts to future crises.

The Global Infectious Diseases Index was developed by FII Institute in partnership with Accenture and Metabiota.

Metabiota’s risk solution program was among the first to flag unusual infections in Wuhan in December 2019.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute launched the Global Infectious Diseases Index today; it uses a specially designed Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool designed to track pathogens around the world and provide key data to help prepare for, and fight, infectious diseases. Captured in near real time, it was developed in partnership with the global pioneer in infectious disease risk solutions Metabiota and leading technology consulting firm Accenture. It tracks up to 60 pathogens, including those behind COVID-19, Dengue and Measles and is designed to increase global awareness about infectious diseases including Tuberculosis, Malaria and HIV, as well as reduce threats and provide valuable insights to drive decision making.



FII Institute CEO Richard Attias (right) speaks with Democratic Republic of the Congo President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo about global collaboration on vaccine development at the FII Institute Health is Wealth roundtable in New York today, September 21.

The FII Institute officially launched the Index at the Health Is Wealth roundtable, held on the sidelines of the 76th United Nations General Assembly in New York, with world leaders, and government and private sector representatives in attendance. The Index is available live online now at www.globalinfectiousdiseaseindex.org

FII Institute CEO Richard Attias said he is proud of the collaborative work done to harness the technology required to provide these valuable analytics. “The insights the Index will provide will prepare governments and health services to make informed decisions that will help humanity,” he said. “It removes the complexities of infectious diseases data and delivers a simple and intuitive global view.”

The Index is unique because it will provide endemic disease burden and epidemic disease threat data in one platform. It includes the top five deadliest global endemic diseases, across 204 countries and territories, and tracks up to 60 pathogens, including the Corona Virus. Integrated data also includes countries ranked by Highest Healthcare Expenditure (as a percentage of GDP), the number of people per country vaccinated for each disease and in-depth information on medical professionals and services.

Leading the Index’s development was FII Institute’s THINK Director, and Nobel Laureate, Lameen Abdul-Malik, who said there is a need to address infectious diseases that burden countries, economies, and individuals. “The data from the index should provide insightful information to help countries plan ahead to mitigate the effects of future pandemics as well as address endemic diseases to help their populations live healthier and longer lives,” he said. “Solutions being developed to fight COVID-19 should be leveraged to address other infectious disease threats which have been a problem for many years.”

Note to Editors: For more information and a fact sheet on the Global Infectious Diseases Index, contact the FII Institute. Representatives are also available for media interviews.

About FII Institute (Future Investment Initiative Institute)

FII Institute is a global non-profit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Committed to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, we foster the brightest minds and transform ideas into real-world solutions in five focus areas: Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

We are in the right place at the right time – when decision makers, investors and an engaged generation of youth come together in aspiration, energized and ready for change. We harness that energy into three pillars – THINK, XCHANGE, ACT – and invest in the innovations that make a difference to lives globally.

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1630968/FII_Institute_Roundtable.jpg?p=medium600

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1630846/FII_Institute_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

www.Fii-institute.org

Media contact: media@fii-institute.org