“Fil-Am comedian Jo Koy donates 2 million pesos to local non-profit organization”

Jo Koy’s donation will benefit the non-profit organization Mowelfund.

Fil-Am comedian Jo Koy, who is currently in Manila for a series of shows, also graced the Walk of Fame induction ceremony in Eastwood City.

“It’s been an inspiration to just come back here,” he said in a speech after the unveiling of his Walk of Fame Star.

After the awarding of plaques to the inductees, German Moreno’s son Federico, who leads the Walk of Fame Foundation, announced that Jo Koy donated two million pesos for the Movie Workers Welfare Foundation, Inc. also known as Mowelfund.

“My target was one million for the Mowelfund. We have about 30 thousand dollars from the Jo Koy Entertainment. So that’s about 1.5 million pesos,” Moreno said.

Jo Koy then said: “And then I told my manager and my agent that they can’t work with me unless they put money in so we added another 5,000 dollars Arsonhouse from and another 5,000 dollars from CAA. So that’s 40,000,” he said.

Established in 1974 by actor-politician Joseph Estrada, Mowelfund is a non-stock, non-profit social welfare, educational, and industry development foundation. It seeks to serve marginalized workers in the Philippine movie industry.

Apart from Jo Koy, other celebrities who received their Walk of Fame star include Catriona Gray, Rachelle Ann Go, Kim Atienza, Nanette Inventor, Edu Manzano, Jiggy Manicad, Jun Banaag, and Alex Gonzaga.

Meanwhile, Jo Koy, who mounted two successful shows at The Theatre at Solaire last January 11 for Netflix, is set to do two other major shows this week for his “Just Kidding” World Tour.

Scheduled to fly to Cebu on Tuesday, January 14, for a show at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino, Jo Koy will return to Manila the following day for a sold-out show at the Mall of Asia Arena.