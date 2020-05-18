“Fil-Am Francisco Martin ends ‘American Idol’ journey”

Francisco Martin made it to American Idol’s Top 5.

Fil-Am singer Francisco Martin’s journey on American Idol has come to an end.

After nearly three months of bringing pride to the Filipino community, Francisco ended his journey on American Idol as part of the Top 5 in the competition.

As part of the Top 7, Francisco Martin picked Harry Styles’ “Adore You” — delivering a smooth rendition of the smash hit inside his house in San Francisco.

Francisco, who eventually advanced to the Top 5 with Dillon James, Arthur Gunn, Just Sam, and Jonny West, had to perform another song.

For his second at-home performance, he reprised Maggie Rogers’ “Alaska” — the same song he performed during his audition on American Idol.

Here, he chose an outdoor setup and performed in what appears as their backyard with his family and friends cheering for him in the background.

Katy Perry praised his performance — calling it an “elevated version” of what he initially performed during his audition and described his performance as something that sounded like a song recorded inside a studio.

“Oh my God Francisco the people outside that balcony really touched my heart. That was so sweet,” Katy said, referring to the people cheering for him in the background.

She added: “That performance was an elevated version of what you gave to us in the beginning. I mean you’re so smooth when you delivered that. It sounded like it was professionally recorded in a studio somewhere. That’s how good it was, Francisco. Congratulations.”

Luke Bryan, on the other hand, expressed how proud he is of the Fil-Am singer — saying he knows Francisco has a great career ahead of him.

“Man, I’m so proud to see you here. I’m so heartbroken that this is the last time that we’ll see you, get to hear you perform like this on American Idol. And I just know that the sky is the limit for your career. Thank you so much, Francisco,” he said.

Lionel Richie, for his part, commended Francisco for his growth in the competition — pointing out his refinement over the course of his journey on the show.

“You know Francisco, my mother was an elementary school teacher and principal and she has always said to me what makes a great teacher is that you have great students. You had been a model student, my friend,” the singer said.

He went on: “You have taken all of our notes and every time I see you, I smile while you’re performing. Because you have delivered the goods on Graduation Day. God bless you, man.”

The 18th season of American Idol was particularly special because half of the competition was shot in the homes of both the judges and contestants due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Just Sam was named this season’s American Idol.