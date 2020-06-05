“Fil-Am personalities Bretman Rock, Darren Criss join local celebs in calls to #JunkTerrorBill”

Several celebrities expressed their concern over the much-talked-about Anti-Terror Bill.
The bill is feared mainly because of its broad and vague provisions which many believe could lead to curtailment of freedom of speech, expression, and that of the fourth estate — the press.
Among the celebrities who have spoken against the bill include Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis, Bea Alonzo, Catriona Gray, and Pia Wurtzbach.
Filipino-American personalities Bretman Rock and Darren Criss also joined the calls to junk the Anti-Terror Bill and used their platforms to voice out their concern over the legislation which has recently passed the third and final reading at the House of Representatives.
Here’s what celebrities had to say about the controversial bill:
https://t.co/7vaE77TOlf #JunkTerrorBill pic.twitter.com/uuKDv61sgb
— Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) June 4, 2020
#JunkTerrorBill pic.twitter.com/qVHAnuXRiJ
— Catriona Gray (@catrionaelisa) June 3, 2020
Finally read through the Anti-Terrorism bill. The premise is strong, I mean aren’t we all against terrorism? However, like any lengthy legal document things start to get muddled through the beauty of words. By the end of it, I was asking myself: who can decide that someone is a suspected terrorist? More importantly, who gets to define that a certain action can be defined as terrorism or the threat to commit it? If we feel like we need to replace the Human Security Act, why can’t more time be spent refining the vagaries found in the document and correcting some of it’s confusing language? The fairness of the bill will depend on how it’s interpreted and implemented and we all know that words can be bent to fit a narrative. Doesn’t the country have more important and pressing issues to tackle? Public Transportation, Public Health, Food Security, etc. P.S: Before any of you get heated in the comment sections with the whole “you’re not filipino” “go back to your country”, i’ve heard it all before. Just because i hold two passports, doesn’t mean i’m not a Filipino Citizen (seems relevant nowadays to mention this).
A post shared by Erwan Heussaff (@erwan) on Jun 3, 2020 at 8:45pm PDT
“…..It’s own people being charge for speaking up for what they believe in, which makes zero sense to me” – Bretman Rock, on Terror Bill.
This is how you use your influence, Bitches.#JUNKTERRORBILLNOW #JunkTerrorBill pic.twitter.com/mVrKJCFu4u
— AlphaFemale (@alphaaafemale) June 4, 2020
#JunkTerrorBillNow SIGN PETITION HERE. https://t.co/ooCZ4kpsUU
— Gabbi Garcia ♡ (@gabbi) June 3, 2020
Our freedom is on the line. Our democracy is being altered. HINDI TAYO MATATAHIMIK. #JUNKTERRORBILLNOW https://t.co/HSzPq3dsSH pic.twitter.com/PvAOUmAloz
— Khalil Ramos (@TheKhalilRamos) June 3, 2020
You do not have to be the president or a lawyer, politician etc. to understand that there’s injustice happening in our country or anywhere in the world. Let us protect each other from this injustice. #JUNKTERRORBILLNOW
— Chienna Filomeno (@ChieFilomeno) June 4, 2020
And sadly, meanwhile, in other parts of the world, injustice continues to thrive off the slippery rhetoric of peace maintenance… aka preying on the fears of the voting majority… https://t.co/eyIaboWZ7q https://t.co/kwGrp8EJbD
— Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) June 3, 2020
As of this writing, the bill is just awaiting the signature of President Rodrigo Duterte to have it fully implemented.