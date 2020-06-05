“Fil-Am personalities Bretman Rock, Darren Criss join local celebs in calls to #JunkTerrorBill”

Several celebrities expressed their concern over the much-talked-about Anti-Terror Bill.

The bill is feared mainly because of its broad and vague provisions which many believe could lead to curtailment of freedom of speech, expression, and that of the fourth estate — the press.

Among the celebrities who have spoken against the bill include Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis, Bea Alonzo, Catriona Gray, and Pia Wurtzbach.

Filipino-American personalities Bretman Rock and Darren Criss also joined the calls to junk the Anti-Terror Bill and used their platforms to voice out their concern over the legislation which has recently passed the third and final reading at the House of Representatives.

Here’s what celebrities had to say about the controversial bill:

“…..It’s own people being charge for speaking up for what they believe in, which makes zero sense to me” – Bretman Rock, on Terror Bill.

This is how you use your influence, Bitches.#JUNKTERRORBILLNOW #JunkTerrorBill pic.twitter.com/mVrKJCFu4u — AlphaFemale (@alphaaafemale) June 4, 2020

Our freedom is on the line. Our democracy is being altered. HINDI TAYO MATATAHIMIK. #JUNKTERRORBILLNOW https://t.co/HSzPq3dsSH pic.twitter.com/PvAOUmAloz — Khalil Ramos (@TheKhalilRamos) June 3, 2020

You do not have to be the president or a lawyer, politician etc. to understand that there’s injustice happening in our country or anywhere in the world. Let us protect each other from this injustice. #JUNKTERRORBILLNOW — Chienna Filomeno (@ChieFilomeno) June 4, 2020

And sadly, meanwhile, in other parts of the world, injustice continues to thrive off the slippery rhetoric of peace maintenance… aka preying on the fears of the voting majority… https://t.co/eyIaboWZ7q https://t.co/kwGrp8EJbD — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) June 3, 2020

As of this writing, the bill is just awaiting the signature of President Rodrigo Duterte to have it fully implemented.