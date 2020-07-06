Filing petitions vs anti-terror law before SC? Sotto says ‘be my guest!’

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Vicente Sotto III on Monday expressed confidence that the Supreme Court (SC) will not be intimidated by the number of petitions against the newly-signed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

“I do not think SC justices can be [intimidated] by anyone or the number of petitions. [It’s] about content! So you are filing? Be my guest!,” Sotto, one of the principal authors of the measure in the Senate, wrote on Twitter.

A day after President Rodrigo Duterte signed the controversial measure into law, a group of lawyers and advocates were the first to file a petition before the SC questioning its constitutionality.

Their petition stated that the “effectivity and implementation of the Anti-Terrorism Act will materially and substantially prejudice basic constitutional rights and may result [in] the permanent contradiction of civil and political liberties.”

The newly-signed law repeals the Human Security Act of 2007 (HSA) and punishes those who will propose, incite, conspire, participate in the planning, training, preparation, and facilitation of a terrorist act; including those who will provide material support to terrorists, and recruit members in a terrorist organization.