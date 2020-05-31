Filinvest donates rapid test kits to Muntinlupa LGU

Filinvest Corporate City Foundation has donated 2,010 rapid test kits to the local government of Muntinlupa to augment its targeted mass testing efforts. Mayor Jaime Fresnedi (fourth from right) expressed his gratitude to FCC Foundation as the local executives received the donation onm May 22, together with City Health Officer Dr. Teresa Tuliao, City Administrator Engr. Allan Cachuela, and Local Economic and Investment Promotion Officer Gary Llamas.

Meanwhile, the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Diskwento Caravan booth in Brgy. Tuansan Covered Court, Muntinlupa City set up on May 29. DTI Asec. Domingo Cruz and Muntinlupa City Public Market Manager Randy Garcia inspected the caravan to ensure that suggested retail prices are followed by sellers. The DTI’s Diskwento Caravan aims to provide consumers easier access to necessities and prime commodities at reduced prices by bringing closer to them the manufacturers, distributors, and local producers. The local government continues to partner with the trade department in enhancing the accessibility of affordable basic commodities to benefit more families affected by the community quarantine.