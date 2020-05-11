Filinvest Tent conversion into makeshift hospital done, says DPWH

MANILA, Philippines—The conversion of Filinvest Tent in Muntinlupa City into a quarantine facility has been completed, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced on Monday (May 11).

The 108-bed facility will be turned over to the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) on Wednesday (May 13). It will be managed by the Office of Civil Defense and Bureau of Fire Protection.

The transformation of the Filinvest Tent, an exhibition site, was led by the Filinvest Development Corporatio and EEI Corporation. The beds were donated by the Villar Group of Companies, the DPWH said.

The site was said to be accessible to major thoroughfares in the South. It’s also a few minutes away from Makati City through the SLEX or Skyway.

Venues which used to host sporting events, entertainment and conferences were converted into makeshift hospitals to make up for a shrinking bed capacity made smaller by a growing number of COVID-19 patients.

All the facilities have air-conditioned cubicles with plug-in outlets, free food for patients and medical staffers, free internet and round-the-clock medical assistance.

