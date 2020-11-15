“Filipino-American influencer Bretman Rock sends prayers to Cagayan, calls out PH government”

Bretman Rock took to social media to raise awareness about the situation in his hometown in the Philippines.

Filipino-American beauty influencer Bretman Rock took to social media to send prayers to Cagayan, his hometown in the Philippines, which has suffered from deep flooding following the Typhoon Ulysses’s onslaught.

“Praying for my Home Town in the Philippines, we were struck with 4 typhoons and childhood home is literally submerged underwater…. I know there are so many things happening in the world right now but I just thought I would bring some awareness to this #prayforcagayan,” he posted on Saturday, November 14.

Bretman also discussed the matter on his Instagram Stories, saying how heartbreaking it was for him to see the situation of the people in his hometown.

“I grew up there and so the past couple of days, they have been struck by many typhoons and I know there’s more on the way and my town is literally submerged underwater,” he said.

He continued, “I’ve been seeing a lot of videos on Twitter literally crying and begging for help and it’s just so crazy to me because those are literally my people, people I grew up around, and people from my town. Before I went on set today I was crying and crying because I just couldn’t fathom how crazy it must be at home.”

Bretman stressed that he is not asking for donations but he just wants to raise awareness about the situation in Cagayan.

“I’m not asking you guys for donations, I am really not. I am just really trying to shed some light on it and share some awareness,” Bretman highlighted.

In another Instagram Story, Bretman also called out the Philippine government saying, “What’s really interesting about that is that the government in the Philippines is not doing anything about it.”

He added, “I don’t wanna get in trouble but the government has just really been acting like nothing is going on and it’s just so crazy to me, honestly. That’s all I’m gonna say ‘cos I don’t wanna get in trouble.”

Bretman was born in Sanchez-Mira, a municipality in Cagayan, Philippines. He lived there before moving to Hawaii at the age of 7.

Bretman is now a multi-awarded beauty influencer.

In 2020, he was included in the Power of Young Hollywood list of Variety. He also won the Beauty Influencer award at the 45th People’s Choice Awards in 2019.

He has 7.88 million subscribers on YouTube to date.