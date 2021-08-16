Filipino-Canadian actor is Aang in Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’

On Friday, Netflix revealed that Filipino-Canadian actor Gordon Kyle Diez Cormier will lead the cast of its upcoming live-action take on Nickelodeon’s animated series, “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

On Instagram, the 11-year-old wrote, “Wow! I’m so honored to be cast as the legendary [Avatar] Aang in Netflix’s live-action adaptation of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender!’ Yip yip!”

“It’s going to be a crazy ride!” Cormier added.

He then thanked his two agents and the production team for his casting.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

According to IMDB, Cormier has been acting since 2019 with seven credits to his name. He has appeared in supporting roles on the series “The Stand” and “Lost in Space.”

Aang is Cormier’s biggest role to date as the character is the only surviving Airbender in the franchise. As the series’ hero, he controls water, earth, fire, and air and is tasked to bring balance and peace among the Four Nations.

The rest of the cast members Netflix announced include Kiawentiio Tarbel asKatara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Zuko.