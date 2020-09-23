“Filipino celebrities who are COVID-19 survivors | Push Pins”

Everyone is at risk of contracting the virus, and no one’s invincible—not even celebrities. Here are the Filipino celebrities who were diagnosed with and won the battle against COVID-19.

1. Christoper de Leon

On March 17, Christopher de Leon announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 in an Instagram post. He is the first Filipino celebrity to contract the virus. On March 24, the actor was discharged and sent home by his doctor. Though his condition was already better at that time, he still needed to be quarantined for 14 more days. On April 13, the Love Thy Woman actor finally tested negative for the virus.

2. Iza Calzado

On March 28, in an Instagram post, Iza Calzado’s talent manager Noel Ferrer confirmed that the actress had tested positive for the virus. This came after Iza shared on March 25 that she had been hospitalized due to pneumonia. Later on March 30, Noel shared the good news that Iza’s test results came out negative.

3. Sylvia Sanchez

On March 31, Sylvia Sanchez shared the news on Instagram that she and her husband Art Atayde had tested positive for COVID-19. The two were immediately taken to a hospital for treatment.

On April 16, the actress then announced on her Facebook page that she was finally home and recovering after her test results came out negative.

4. Donita Nose

One week after experiencing fever, cough, and diarrhea, comedian Donita Nose confirmed he had the COVID-19 virus last July 27. The popular comedian confirmed the news three days after being admitted to the hospital.

Later on August 12, Donita Nose has been discharged from the hospital after finally recovering from the virus.

5. Jon Lucas

On June 25, former Hashtags member Jon Lucas opened up about being COVID positive. The actor shared that he tested positive for the virus through rapid testing. He was admitted for three days at the New Era General Hospital but was already recovering well at the time. Jon revealed that prior to his test results, he suffered from cough and fever, which are both COVID-19 symptoms.

6. Michael V

Michal V. made the announcement that he is COVID-19 positive in his vlog on YouTube uploaded on July 20. In the video titled “POSITIVE”, Michael said he experienced flu-like symptoms the last time he tried to film a vlog, which is why he immediately self-isolated and contacted a doctor online. According to Michael, his test results came back positive on the 8th day of his isolation. On August 10, the comedian announced through his vlog that he had recovered from the virus.

7. Kakai Bautista

Comedienne Kakai Bautista revealed on September 11 that she had tested positive—but has since recovered—for the novel coronavirus. On Instagram, she wrote that she “graduated from COVID University” 14 days after her test results came out positive. Kakai also shared that hers was an asymptomatic case.

8. Baninay Bautista

Former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Baninay Bautista had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She made the announcement on August 18 through a YouTube vlog. At the time of the posting, she was already negative.

Baninay said that she was mostly asymptomatic apart from a mild sore throat. After self-quarantining at home for a few days, Baninay was transferred to a quarantine facility in Bacoor, Cavite.

9. Enzo Pineda

More than a week after Enzo Pineda’s father, 1-Pacman party-list representative Enrico Pineda, announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, his son announced that they had finally recovered after their stay in the hospital. In his latest Instagram post last September 20, Enzo wrote, “Officially a Covid-19 Survivor.”

[embedded content]

Let’s continue to show our love and support for these celebrities and other COVID-19 patients and survivors.