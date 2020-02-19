Filipino repatriates from Wuhan test negative for COVID-19, one patient hospitalized

MANILA, Philippines — The Filipinos who were repatriated from Wuhan City in Hubei, China have tested negative for COVID-19, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Wednesday.

In a press conference at the DOH main office in Manila, Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that all 49 repatriated Filipinos showed no symptoms of the new coronavirus.

“‘Yung from Wuhan (Those from Wuhan), all of them are asymptomatic,” Vergeire said.

Vergeire, however, said one of the repatriates, a 38-year-old pregnant woman was confined at a nearby hospital in Tarlac after having high blood pressure.

The repatriated Filipinos from Wuhan were placed on a 14-day mandatory quarantine at the Athlete’s Village, in New Clark City in Tarlac province.

The Filipinos from Wuhan arrived in the Philippines on Feb. 9 and are expected to leave the quarantine facility on Saturday.

Vergeire said the repatriated Filipinos may return to their respective provinces after completing the 14-day quarantine period.

