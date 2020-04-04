Filipino seafarers from cruise ships in Italy, Portugal arrive in Pasay

MANILA, Philippines — Over 300 Filipino seafarers who had been evacuated from cruise ships from Italy and Portugal arrived on a chartered flight on Saturday in Pasay City, according to a statement issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.

The DFA welcomed 185 seafarers who had been on board MSC Splendida that docked in Genoa, Italy, and 122 seafarers who had been on board MSC Fantasia in Lisbon, Portugal.

The DFA led the repatriation efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic with help of the Philippine Embassy in Lisbon, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, the Department of Health, and gbd Philippine Transmarine Carriers, Inc.

All 307 Filipino repatriates were subjected to health protocols from the Bureau of Quarantine.

