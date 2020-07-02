“Filipino singer Ysabelle Cuevas is the Grand Prize winner of YG Entertainment’s song cover contest”

Ysabelle Cuevas performed an English version of “Treasure” by Bang Ye-dam of K-Pop group Treasure.

On Wednesday, July 1, YG Entertainment announced that Ysabelle Cuevas, a Filipino singer and YouTube sensation, won the Grand Prize for an online song cover competition for “Wayo” by Bang Ye-dam of K-Pop group Treasure.

She wrote: “I wanted to cover this song as soon as it came out. But I haven’t had the time to properly work on it. I kept stressing out and redoing it. Finally decided to just sit and have fun with it. Thank you for requesting this song!”

She added: “Really needed that encouragement. There’s so many amazing artists that have already made their covers and I’m grateful to be in this together!”

But unlike those who placed second and third in the competition, Ysabelle put a spin to her entry by doing an English version of the song for which she wrote herself.

“As always, it is not a direct translation. I rewrote some of the words for it to flow better. I referenced the translations from the music video and google translate. Also! Sorry some of the words don’t match. I kept messing up the words when filming,” she wrote.

For the visuals, Ysabelle made a ‘studio setup’ inside what appears to be her bathroom. Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

As of this writing, her song cover has already garnered more than 274,000 views on YouTube.

Ysabelle, who has over two million subscribers on YouTube, is known for her song covers on the video streaming platform.

Some of the songs for which she made a cover were BTS’ “Spring Day” and “Fake Love” as well as Red Velvet’s “Psycho.”

Meanwhile, Treasure, a K-Pop group formed through a YG Entertainment show called YG Treasure Box, is set to debut anytime this month.