Filipino wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan entered the final round in the men’s 400-meter T52 event at the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday, August 27, at the Olympic Stadium.

Mangliwan clocked one minute and 3.41 seconds to finish at 7th place in the 2-heat, 11-racer field. The top 8 advanced to the final.

The final round is set on Friday evening at 7:16 p.m (Philippine time).