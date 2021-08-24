Filipinos from Afghanistan, India come home

FOURTEEN overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were airlifted to London four days ago from war-torn Afghanistan will be flying to Manila in response to their request to be brought home.

Philippine Airlines (PAL) said the Filipinos, who joined the British military flight from Kabul to London, will be flying out of London on Tuesday en route to Manila on flight PR721.

The airline said the Philippine government has arranged and coordinated the OFWs’ journey to Manila.

PAL, in a statement, said the Filipinos onboard flight PR721 will be arriving in Manila (NAIA T2) at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

It added that the 14 Filipinos form part of the 49 who were evacuated to the United Kingdom via British military plane.

Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific (CEB) safely flew home 108 Filipinos from India on Sunday.

The sweeper flight, in coordination with the Philippine government, departed the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 10:20 a.m. local time, and arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 9:25 p.m.



The special recovery flight, CEB said, was organized and chartered by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), in collaboration with CEB and the Philippine Embassy in New Delhi, in response to the request of several OFWs to be brought home while the travel ban is still in place.

“We are grateful to be part of this mission to safely bring home our fellow Filipinos, and we will assist our kababayans especially in this time of crisis,” said Alex Reyes, Chief Strategy Officer at Cebu Pacific.