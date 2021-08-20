Filipinos stranded in Malaysia flown home

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has repatriated Filipinos who were stranded in Malaysia after commercial flights were cancelled due to the imposition of the travel ban in July.

The Philippine Embassy in Malaysia mounted a chartered repatriation flight, fully funded by the Philippine government through the DFA, which departed from Kuala Lumpur on August 18, sending home a total of 178 Filipinos via Philippine Airlines flight PR 8626 bound for Manila.

“Today’s repatriation was the first chartered flight organized by the embassy this year, as part of our ongoing efforts to assist Filipinos, who are affected by the lockdown and the travel ban,” said Philippine Ambassador to Malaysia Charles Jose.

“The embassy will continue to monitor the situation of our nationals on the ground so we can extend appropriate assistance,” he added.

Aside from the flight, the embassy also arranged for the RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) testing of all passengers and assisted in securing the needed exit passes under the Recalibration Repatriation Program of the Malaysian Immigration Department.

Before their departure, all passengers were also provided with N95 masks and face shields.

In accordance with protocols being implemented by the Philippine government for all international arrivals, the repatriated Filipinos and other passengers from Malaysia underwent mandatory swab tests and quarantine in designated facilities.



