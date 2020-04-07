Filipinos urged to pray in unison on Holy Wednesday amid war on COVID-19

In his Monday night public address, Duterte issued a call for prayer and solidarity after recognizing the grave threat posed by (COVID-19).

“This being the Holy Week, I am calling on the nation to come together this Holy Wednesday afternoon and pay tribute to the indomitable spirit of the Filipino and unite in one prayer to God to fight our common enemy,” Duterte said.

“Well, ang mang-ano lang nito God. He’s the only one who can really solve the problem for us,” he added.

To date, the Philippines has reported 3,660 confirmed casesof the respiratory disease, 163 of whom have died while 73 recovered.