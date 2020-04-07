Filipinos urged to pray in unison on Holy Wednesday amid war on COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Tuesday echoed President Rodrigo Duterte’s call to Filipinos to pray together in solidarity on Holy Wednesday as the nation continues to combat the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.
“Hinihingi po ng Pangulo kung maaari bukas, Miyerkules, ay magkaisa po tayo na magdasal sa dakilang lumikha na tulungan po tayo dito sa ating suliranin upang mabigyan po tayo ng karunungan at kaparaanan upang maputol na po natin, matapos na po natin ang pag-spread ng coronavirus,” presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a virtual press briefing.
In his Monday night public address, Duterte issued a call for prayer and solidarity after recognizing the grave threat posed by (COVID-19).
“This being the Holy Week, I am calling on the nation to come together this Holy Wednesday afternoon and pay tribute to the indomitable spirit of the Filipino and unite in one prayer to God to fight our common enemy,” Duterte said.
FEATURED STORIES
“Well, ang mang-ano lang nito God. He’s the only one who can really solve the problem for us,” he added.
To date, the Philippines has reported 3,660 confirmed casesof the respiratory disease, 163 of whom have died while 73 recovered.
Duterte has extended the lockdown of the entire Luzon until April 30, 2020 to prevent the further spread of virus that originated in Hubei province in China.
Provincial and town executives from other parts of the country have also rolled out similar measures in their jurisdictions.
GSG
For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.