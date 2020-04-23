“Film actress holds fundraising event for stray animals this ECQ”

Learn how you can help stray animals amid this enhanced community quarantine brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s not only people who struggle to survive during this COVID-19 pandemic but animals too, particularly those who have no one to take care of them.

Fortunately, there are people and organizations who rally behind them at these trying times.

One of them is film actress and self-confessed dog lover Karen Toyoshima who previously starred in the 2019 C1 Originals film festival entry Utopia.

A volunteer of PAWSsion Project, a non-profit organization that “rescue, rehabilitate and rehome neglected companion animals to create a kinder environment for them,” Karen was elated to share that she will be having a birthday fundraising event to “help aid and sustain the basic needs of these strays especially now during this quarantine.” “What better way to celebrate my birthday than give back to those who cannot provide for themselves alone. They need us too,” she told Push .

Karen has been with PAWSsion Project for quite a while now as she helped in the renovation of the NGO’s Bulacan shelter, and supported some of their programs like giving free neuter and spay services.

Likewise, the organization has also been active doing initiatives for strays even during this extended community quarantine.

“They’ve been doing free stray feeding for 29 days straight and counting now. The team is currently in Bacolod. They’ve been visiting different barangays and giving out food and water to all these animals. Aside from that, every day we get messages from people reporting animal cruelty. We try to reach out to people who could also help us to do whatever we can. Their hard work and dedication is something else. Grateful to all the donations and all the volunteers for making this possible,” Karen said.

Which is why she couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate her birthday but to have a live fundraising on Instagram to help support them. It will be on April 24, Friday, at 5:30 PM on the Instagram pages @karentoyoshima & @pawssionproject. Donations could also be sent through the following:

Indeed, as we all hope to find a cure to this pandemic, heroes among us continue to rise.

“Everything feels a bit more real and felt because of everything happening today. The doctors and other frontliners sacrificing themselves and being selfless in order to save us. Working from home never felt this good knowing you’re not only helping yourself and stay being productive but also you’re helping others in need. Being a voice for the voiceless. Let us sympathize with the suffering and offer what we can,” she said.