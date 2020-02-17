“Filming for Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber’s upcoming teleserye postponed”

Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber revealed that preparations, which include acting workshops and Japanese lessons, continue.

Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber, the big winners for the fifth year of PUSH Awards , expressed their gratitude to all the fans whose undying support helped them achieved a new milestone both as individuals and as a love team.

“Ako simula noong una pa lang na na-recognize kami ng PUSH Awards , sobrang pasasalamat na namin ng fans. Kasi ‘di namin inakala na magsisimula siya big. Hanggang ngayon nandito pa din sila. ‘Yung suporta nila kasing laki pa din ng pagmamahal na binibigay nila sa amin. And ganu’n din kami ni Edward sa kanila,” Entrata said during the sidelines of the PUSH Awards Year 5 .

She went on: “Kasi sinasabi namin lagi sa kanila kapag botohan na talaga — kahit ano’ng mangyari — mahal namin sila. Kahit ano’ng mangyari, andito pa rin kami na-aappreciate [at] nakikita ‘yung ginagawa nila para sa’min. Pero talagang ‘pag may mga ganitong event, may mga ganitong award, na-susurprise kami lagi. Tapos tine-treasure namin ang every moment na nafi-feel na nabibigyan pa rin kami hanggang ngayon ng halaga.”

Edward Barber, one-half of the tandem popularly known as MayWard, pointed out that it’s a two-way process for them — saying they, too, have a responsibility to give back the love they keep on getting from their fans.

“There’s a responsibility there. To our fans who love us so much. We have to make sure everyday kahit papano, ibabalik namin ‘yung pagmamahal na binibigay nila. Kasi parang everytime we get this much closer, they do this. So thank you, first of all, to everyone. You guys are amazing. And we’ll just keep doing what we do. And with you guys by our side and us by yours, we’ll do our very best to make you happy everytime. So here’s to more years together,” Barber said.

Meanwhile, the onscreen couple revealed that the filming for their upcoming teleserye “Heart to Heart” has been postponed.

Entrata said that the serye, which requires some scenes to be shot in Japan, had to halt filming due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“Ngayon po kasi inayos ‘yung script namin kasi nga ‘yung nangyari sa coronavirus na laging safety first. Lalo na ‘yung flights ngayon. Dahil nga po ‘yung location na target namin is Japan,” Maymay revealed.

Revealing she’s ready to take on the role, Entrata said: “Kasi kami ni Edward sobrang masasabi namin na handa na kami at sobrang excited na kami.”

Barber said there’s no need to rush things, adding they’ll do whatever it takes to give their fans what they deserve.

“So let’s just see what happens. Pray for it. I’m sure things will be fine. But it’s just a little bit of a pause muna. Re-evaluate. Kasi it’s not something to rush,” Barber added.

“For me, I wanna do more work. Pero of course, we’ll do everything that we can to help it push through. And give everyone what we’ve said they’re getting,”

Even though the filming had to be moved to a later date, Entrata revealed that preparations, which include acting workshops and Japanese lessons, are still underway.

“Sa ngayon po talaga mas masasabi namin na focused kami ngayon sa proyektong binigay sa’min. ‘Yun po ‘yung serye namin na “Heart To Heart.” At hanggang ngayon naman patuloy pa rin naman po kami nag-woworkshop tsaka Japanese lessons. Though na-cancel po ‘yung first taping day namin. Kasi ang pagkakaalam nila first taping namin is ‘yung Friday. Na-cancel po dahil nga sa revision,” Entrata shared.

Barber then added: “Dahil din sa characterization. Para sigurado lahat. Para maayos lahat. Kesa magbabago-bago. So ‘yun. I think it’s close. Pero tingnan na lang po natin.

Asked if the series will still push through with its slated 2020 release, Barber answered: “99 percent.”

Maymay Entrata won PUSH #OOTDGOALS FEMALE, PUSH FEMALE TV PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR for “Busilak ng Korona,” and FEMALE CELEBRITY OF THE YEAR.

Edward Barber, on the other hand, received PUSH #OOTDGOALS MALE and MALE CELEBRITY OF THE YEAR.

As a love team, Barber and Entrata bagged the PUSH ULTIMATE FAN AWARD for #PUSHAwardsMayWard and PUSH YOUNG LOVE OF THE YEAR.