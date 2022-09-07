Finalists Announced For $60k Melbourne Prize For Music

The finalists have been announced for the 2022 Melbourne Prize For Music. The triennial award looks to honour a Victorian artist “whose body of work has made an outstanding contribution to Australian music and to cultural life”, with the winner receiving a $60k cash prize.

Announced today, Missy Higgins, Mindy Meng Wang, Liza Lim, and Jim White have been announced as finalists for the Melbourne Prize For Music. Previous winners of the award Kutcha Edwards, Professor Paul Grabowsky AO, Professor Deborah Cheetham AO, and Brett Dean.

The Melbourne Prize For Music has announced its 2022 finalists:

The winner of the award will be announced on 9th November, with judges Cheetham, Helen Marcou AM, and Benjamin Northey having their say in the process. Meanwhile, public voting for the Civic Choice Award is also open now, with the winning artist eligible to win a $2,000 prize.

“We were overwhelmed with the response this year. With an increased artistic and cultural diversity evident across all entrants, the Victorian music sector is alive and well and a vibrant and creative contributor to Australian music,” the judges said in a joint statement.

“The four finalists in the Melbourne Prize for Music 2022 demonstrate remarkable and sustained achievement across all areas of music,” they added. “Music touches us all and is the fabric of our cultural life and community well-being and we would like to thank all entrants this year and the local music sector for their interest and support.”

$10,000 will also be awarded to the winner of the Professional Development Award, given to a Victorian artist or group to fund a project/s, travel or other proposals to assist the entrant pursue their music career. Likewise, the Beleura Emerging Composers award has a $20,000 prize, and looks to assist an emerging composer in developing their own musical career.

Currently in its 17th year, the annual Melbourne Prize operates in a three-year cycle, and includes the Melbourne Prize For Urban Sculpture and the the Melbourne Prize For Literature, which were handed out in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

