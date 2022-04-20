Finally: Stormzy Is Returning To Australia This Year For His Long-Awaited Tour

After a slew of delays UK grime king Stormzy is finally returning to our shores for the first time in five years as he brings his Heavy Is The Head World Tour to Australia and New Zealand, this year.

Originally scheduled for 2020, Stormzy’s Australian tour was put on pause a few times due to the global pandemic, but now it’s confirmed Stormzy will perform his biggest Australian shows to date in Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide this November and December before heading to New Zealand for shows in Wellington and Auckland.

He will be performing songs from his two acclaimed albums Gang Signs & Prayer and Heavy Is The Head which both finished at #1 on the UK album charts and were nominated for the prestigious Mercury Music Prize.

Stormzy is also beloved for his social activism. In June 2020 he announced the launch of the #Merky Foundation, to which he pledged £10 million, over 10 years, to organisations, charities, and movements that are committed to fighting racial inequality, justice reform, and black empowerment within the UK.

Fans can get an insight into the life and mind of Stormzy in the BBC’s new six-part television series, helmed by Louis Theroux, where he will interview a different celebrity for each episode. As the series’ first guest, Theroux will spend time with Stormzy on tour and at home, creating an “in-depth and personally revealing” glimpse into Stormzy’s world.

In the meantime, a few tickets are still available for Stormzy’s forthcoming Australian tour. Details below.

STORMZY HEAVY IS THE HEAD AUSTRALIAN & NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES

Ticketing info via handsometours.com

Wednesday, November 23 HBF Stadium, Perth WA Sunday, November 27 Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW Monday, November 28 Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW Wednesday, November 30 Riverstage, Brisbane QLD Friday, December 2 John Cain Arena, Melbourne VIC Thursday, December 8 AEC Theatre, Adelaide SA Saturday, December 10 TSB Arena, Wellington NZ Sunday, December 11 Trusts Arena, Auckland NZ