Financial aid to LGUs to be released soon by DBM

MANILA, Philippines— A financial assistance for local government units’ (LGUs) measures in combating the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will soon be released by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

This was according to President Rodrigo Duterte’s second weekly report to Congress as mandated by the Republic Act No. 11469 or the Bayanihan To Heal As One Act.

“The DBM is about to release the ‘Bayanihan Grant to Cities and Municipalities’ which is funding assistance to cities and municipalities for their COVID-10 measures and relief efforts,” the report released to the press Monday read.

The report stated that the funding assistance will be equivalent to one month of LGU’s internal revenue allotment (IRA) totaling P30.824 billion.

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go earlier said he recommended this to the Executive Branch to further help LGUs in responding to the needs of their constituents.

Go, the President’s former long-time aid, proposed the funds be used in the procurement of personal protective equipment for frontline service providers; medicines and vitamins; hospital equipment and supplies; disinfectants and related equipment; relief goods for low-income and vulnerable households; and tents for temporary shelter of the homeless, among others.

The national government, under the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act, earlier set aside P200 billion cash assistance to low-income households affected by the COVID-19 response.

