Financial Recovery Technologies Continues APAC Expansion with Melbourne Office Opening and General Manager Hire

MEDFORD, Massachusetts, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Financial Recovery Technologies (“FRT”), the leading provider of securities class action recovery services to institutional investors, continues to boost its commitment to clients in the Asia Pacific region with the hiring of Brian Slade as General Manager – Sales and Relationship Management. He joins FRT after holding a General Manager of Australia and New Zealand role at Goal Group of Companies and will be instrumental in driving the opening of the Melbourne office.

“The decision to open a second office in Australia was a logical step in our APAC growth strategy,” said Sean Cookson, VP and Managing Director, APAC, FRT. “As securities class action activity continues to increase in Australia, there is an increasing need for institutional investors to have robust systems and processes in place for effective monitoring, filing and recoveries.”

The new office in Melbourne and appointment of Slade will further accelerate FRT’s growth and expansion in Asia Pacific. The company has a previously established office in Sydney. He will work closely with Sean Cookson, Vice President and Managing Director – APAC, and Steven Longley, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, Financial Recovery Technologies.

“Brian has unmatched experience in the shareholder litigation and financial markets, space,” said Steven Longley, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, FRT. “Having worked at Bank of New York Mellon for over 17 years, and Goal Group for the past six, his experience and expertise will be crucial in continuing to drive exceptional client experience and growth across Australia and Asia for the FRT team and we are thrilled to have him join us.”

FRT has more than 800 institutional clients worldwide including leading superfunds, asset managers, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, pension funds and private banks with more than $28 trillion in collective assets under management.

About Financial Recovery Technologies

Founded in 2008, Financial Recovery Technologies (FRT) is a leading technology-based services firm that helps the investment community identify eligibility, file claims and collect funds made available in securities class action settlements. Offering the most comprehensive range of claim filing and monitoring services available, we provide best-in-class eligibility analysis, disbursement auditing and client reporting, and deliver the highest level of accuracy, accountability and transparency available. Financial Recovery Technologies is a Cross Country Group company (http://www.ccgroup.com). For more information, go to www.frtservices.com.