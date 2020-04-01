“FINGER-HEART, OPPA! Park Seo-joon sweeps us off our feet, and makes us go kilig”

If you just watched Crash Landing on You , and are still eager to find more quality Korean drama series, Itaewon Class will surely be the next addition to your list of favorites.

The story revolves around Park Sae-ro-yi, an ex-convict whose life was jeopardized when he punched a classmate and got expelled. From then on, he faced a life full of disdain—yet amidst all those trials, he gets back up to protect the people around him, while standing by his principles.

Exciting? If the plot makes you want to binge-watch, the irresistible lead actor will also make your heart skip a beat—or a hundred!

Park Seo-joon made a splash when he became the lead star of various K-dramas such as What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, She Was Pretty, Fight for My Way and now his recent series Itaewon Class.