Finneas Drops New Single ‘Can’t Wait To Be Dead’

Superstar songwriter and Billie Eilish‘s brother, Finneas, has delivered another new single today with ‘Can’t Wait To Be Dead’.

This is his second single in as many months, kicking off September with the release of ‘What They’ll Say About Us’.

“I’m happy for this song to mean anything to anyone who listens to it but to me, it’s a song about my relationship with the Internet,” Finneas said of ‘Can’t Wait To Be Dead’.

“Especially in an election year. Especially during a pandemic. Sometimes, the internet makes me laugh, sometimes it makes me cry, sometimes it makes me hopeful. But sometimes, it really makes me wanna be dead.”

Considering the world has essentially frozen this year, Finneas is still a mega busy man. Despite all his work with Billie – including ‘No Time To Die‘ and ‘My Future‘ – he has also been helping pen songs for other huge artists, most recently Justin Bieber and his latest track, ‘Lonely’.

Listen to ‘Can’t Wait To Be Dead’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>