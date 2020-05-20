Fintech firms urged to take part in ‘new economy’

Financial technology (fintech) companies must take advantage of the opportunities presented by the ‘new economy,’ which resulted from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, according to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno.

“The pandemic has revealed and brought urgency to necessary reforms around public health, social safety nets, disaster response and countryside development. But what reinforces all these reforms is the digital imperative,” he told the participants of the FinTech Alliance Digital Forum on Wednesday.

Underscoring that the new economy is digital, Diokno said the post-Covid 19 world demanded putting in place the critical pillars of a digital economy. These include robust digital infrastructure, digital skills, e-government, digital ID, and an enabling legal and regulatory framework.

“All these have given new immediacy to [the] BSP’s long-standing financial inclusion and digital transformation agenda for the financial sector,” he said, adding that the central bank was committed to achieve by the end of his term at least 50 percent of retail payment transactions shifting to digital and 70 percent of adult Filipinos having and using a transaction account.

To achieve this, Diokno said the Bangko Sentral had drawn up a three-year digital payments transformation road map outlining its priority policy initiatives, including open banking.

“From where I stand, fintechs, as innovative providers and enablers of digital financial services, will find compelling opportunities in this digital transformation agenda. Now is a good time to act,” he stressed.

According to him, fintechs can be and provide needed solutions, like offering turnkey loan origination and underwriting platform for the government’s direct lending programs. Another could be digital solutions for micro, small and mediums enterprises pivoting to e-commerce.

Some fintech firms can serve as digital payment channels, while others can offer last-mile lending conduits like cooperatives and microfinance institutions a shared digital platform to better serve and reach more clients.

“I wish it were under better circumstances that I will say this, but the fintech community has a lot to look forward to and even more to contribute in the shaping of the new economy — one defined by shared and sustainable prosperity,” Diokno said.

“With our collective efforts, may we be able to look back at this crisis with no regrets for wasted opportunities,” he added.