Fintech in our futures

ONE fine day, you order something online from Amazon that’s not locally available. One click, one press and there you go, the item once on your wishlist is now on the way to your doorstep. You go online and find that Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum are trending. Next thing you know, you’ve hopped on the cryptogame. If you find these stories familiar, chances are, you’ve already benefited from some of financial technology’s (fintech) advancements. The year 2020 and its recent years are definitely marked as the defining years in the world of fintech as the heights the emerging industry has reached have skyrocketed. Fintech gradually found its way through existing industries and its markets – but what’s remarkable about it is the fact that it was able to introduce new markets and unravel potential areas that can be maximized and capitalized – something that traditional financial institutions, such as banks, have never been able to employ. While some slowly try to adjust to these innovations as they continue to knock on the doors of the traditionalists, some still firmly believe that fintech is not here to stay. This poses the question: How exactly do we move forward with fintech surrounding us?

Fintech might be a little more complex and confusing than we think it is, but it strongly supports the current digital finance system we’ve been able to establish so far. Massive digitalization has been in place and has been evident in most sectors of the current markets. According to a study led by IBM in 2015, 90 percent of the data we had in that year were only created in the years 2010 to 2013. This signifies the huge leap that analytics and artificial intelligence have attained as well as its potential in the coming years.

E-commerce was able to take off to a great extent in the recent years, too – and has introduced a whole new level of trading of goods and services. Society has started to settle on the convenience that e-commerce provides since it offers an experience that was never set in motion like ever before. There’s so much time and effort saved conducting these transactions digitally – right at our fingertips. Part of these innovations we happily cherish these days are cashless payments. It’s so much easier to track your transactions, too – no need to physically go to the bank or ATM to check out your bank account movements. Financial services have taken on a bigger step in terms of borrowing and lending money. Access to funds have been easier and faster while also giving the opportunity to small-time borrowers to have access to funds when they’re previously unaccommodated by banks.

And then there’s blockchain. Blockchain is the foundation of the most intriguing market at the moment – cryptocurrency. The encryption technique allows generation of monetary units and permits the movements of funds – all digitally executed. The crypto game has made thousands become millionaires overnight while some are still in the bottom arguing that it’s a scam. Currently, 106 million crypto users are invested in the market, riding with the trends of volatility. Governments are also starting to reach out to the biggest crypto players as they see the potential of the market, in hopes that they could be the first ones to manipulate it. An example of this is Vitalik Buterin, creator of the Ethereum blockchain, who was approached by the Russian government. The Vice documentary titled “Inside the Cryptocurrency Revolution” showcases the amount of belief that the government has given to the crypto industry – and it’s also given its initial amount of investments to their major crypto players.

Undeniably, fintech, like any other emerging industry, poses its own risks and absolutely has its fair share of liabilities as well. Data security, privacy, elevated risks of scams and frauds, and money laundering are just some of the examples that fintech has yet to acknowledge and sort out. As we continue to welcome and embrace these innovations, it also requires us to strategize on how to implement these advancements with the least risks possible yet still providing the largest gains for our society. Like any other invention, fintech has yet to go through years of improvements to ensure the best path of progression and distribution in hopes to achieve its best form in the next set of years. There’s no doubt fintech will continue to launch in different aspects of our lives and whether we like it or not, I believe the only question that matters is: Are you ready for it?

Phia Abela is a key accounts manager for First Circle Growth Finance, a financial technology company partnered with key government institutions. She has a background in e-commerce and is also a cryptocurrency trader. You may get in touch with her through email ([email protected]) or through mobile (63967-361-58-73).