FinTech trading platform TradeUP introduces Hong Kong stock trading

NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — TradeUP, an online trading platform that offers commission-free trading of U.S. stocks and ETFs, introduced Hong Kong stock trading to its mobile platform today. The unique offering of Hong Kong stock trading gives U.S. investors a distinctive opportunity to access one of the most liquid markets in the world and expand their portfolios to include international stocks.

With a history of high trading volumes, as well as a continued effort to list new companies and startups, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (SEHK) attracts investors from all over the world who are interested in Asia’s steady economic growth. SEHK topped global ranking for IPO markets in 2019 — the seventh time in 11 years — with several of 2019’s biggest listings, including Alibaba and Budweiser APAC (2019 Final Results).

In addition to having strong financial infrastructure and a reputation for high regulatory standard, one of the key attractions of the Hong Kong market is its location. Viewed as the financial gateway to China, SEHK is the listing destination for international firms who seek to expand into the Chinese and Asian markets. Many Chinese companies are listed on SEHK, making up a substantial proportion of the Exchange’s market capitalization.

“There are very few platforms in the U.S. that let users trade Hong Kong stocks. TradeUP aims to fill this gap by providing domestic investors the possibility to diversify their investments internationally, especially amid volatile equity prices back home,” said Ryan Song, director of TradeUP.

To facilitate a seamless user experience, TradeUP offers an all-in-one account, allowing users to trade U.S. stocks during the day and Hong Kong equities during the night without having to switch between accounts. There is no minimum balance requirement to open such an integrated account. Users benefit from one of most competitive commission fees in the market, as low as 0.08% of trade value (min HKD 18 per order). Moreover, the account may also be eligible for shorting, margin financing and day trades.

Rooted in FinTech, TradeUP introduced its proprietary mobile trading app in Jan 2020, followed by a launch of its web-based trading platform two months later. TradeUP offers efficient data analysis and trade execution with a wide array of advanced tools and real-time access to streaming market information. The addition of Hong Kong stock trading echoes TradeUP’s vision for the financial service industry to enhance users’ abilities to invest around the clock and around the world with ease.

“The ability to trade Hong Kong stocks presents opportunities for U.S. investors to integrate further with the global economy. TradeUP will continue our effort to drive product expansion and technological innovation so that users can enjoy the convenience of trading across multiple markets at lower costs,” said Song.

Brokerage services in TradeUP are offered by Marsco Investment Corporation. Download TradeUP in the Apple App Store or Google Play for free. For more information, please visit TradeUP’s website: https://www.itradeup.com/

About Marsco Investment Corporation

Marsco Investment Corporation is a registered brokerage firm at SEC (CRD:18483; SEC: 8-36754), a member of FINRA / SIPC and a member of DTC/NSCC, regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Risk Disclosure:

All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance of a security, market, or financial product does not guarantee future results. Electronic trading poses unique risk to investors. System response and access times may vary due to market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions. Commission to trade Hong Kong stock is 0.08% of trade value during promotion period, valid until 7/30/2020. The contents of this article shall not be considered a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of securities, futures or other investment products.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fintech-trading-platform-tradeup-introduces-hong-kong-stock-trading-301031194.html